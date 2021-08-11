Austin Home & Garden Show Returns To Downtown Convention Center August 13-15

The Austin Home & Garden Show will return to the Austin Convention Center August 13-15, 2021.

“Presented by Marketplace Events, The Austin Home & Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where guests are invited to shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.”

Tickets are available now at AustinFallHomeAndGardenShow.com.

We’ve received great feedback from the Austin community about how much they look forward to the show each year, and we are excited for the return of the show this August. With over 150 exhibitors, there is truly something for everyone. Whether you’re a brand new homeowner with a fixer-upper, wanting to renovate the backyard patio, or just looking for a couple of new upgrades to your home, the renovation possibilities are endless at the Austin Home & Garden Show. Operations Director with Marketplace Events Kevin Grace said.

The Austin Home & Garden Show will welcome Chet Garner and Joel Karsten as special guests during the exhibition.

“Garner, who will be presenting at the show on Saturday, August 14, is the creator, host and executive producer of ‘The Daytripper,’ a nine-time Emmy-award-winning Texas travel show airing on PBS stations across the country. Karsten, known as the ‘Straw Bale Gardener,’ has revolutionized the gardening world by growing vegetables directly in straw bales. His ideas have been enthusiastically embraced all over the world through his best-selling books and widely-popular TEDx Talk.”

“Karsten will be donating a set of straw bales to Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF), a social outreach ministry that has been empowering communities into a lifestyle of service with the homeless. Local to Austin, MLF’s mission is to provide food and clothing, cultivate community and promote dignity to the homeless community. With hundreds of booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy including building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage solutions, landscape displays, kitchenware, home accessories and more, the Austin Home & Garden Show is a valuable event for all Austin homeowners.”

The Austin Home & Garden Show will be open Friday, August 13 from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 15 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $8 online and $10 at the box office. All children ages 16 and under are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit AustinFallHomeAndGardenShow.com.

