Austin Habitat for Humanity’s Item of the Week is a cast iron outdoor fire pit. Also available in a vintage copper finish, these fire pits are perfect for Memorial Day weekend gatherings making s’mores, roasting hot dogs, or setting the ambience after the sun goes down. At the ReStore, not only will you find bargains on must-have items, you’ll also support Austin Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build homes, communities, and hope.
Check out more ReStore picks for outdoor fun in the sun. You’ll want to visit ShopAustinReStore.com all summer long, as new items arrive nearly every day!
Men’s Tropical Button Down Shirt
Men’s Dockers Fisherman Sandals
Green Thumb Oscillating Sprinkler
This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.