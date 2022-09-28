From game days to movie nights, the online ReStore can be a local resource to help you create cozy and inviting spaces in your home! Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s featured item of the week is an Amazon Fire 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV. This item is brand new, and by shopping with ReStore, you’ll get it for less than you’d pay at a big box retailer while also supporting affordable housing in our community.

This item is available for purchase online with local pick-up at the South Austin ReStore.

Check out these other cozy home goods from across ShopAustinReStore.com to get you and your home ready for your next indoor gathering:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.