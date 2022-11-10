ShopAustinReStore.com is your destination for unique items of all kinds. From designer brands and vintage treasures to sporting equipment and toys, you never know exactly what you’ll find at the online ReStore. But just like in-store at Austin Habitat for Humanity’s three ReStores, you can always expect bargains and a good time!

This week, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore is highlighting two items because where else can you find new Gucci loafers and a vintage Pillsbury Dough Boy cookie jar in one place?

Another unique fact about ReStore is that it’s the store that builds homes and hope with every purchase! Here are more items from across the online ReStore to showcase our diverse inventory:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

