Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a 98-piece tool chest set. Treat Dad to home improvement with a purpose this Father’s Day! Not only does this brand-new kit come equipped with everything he needs for his next project, it’s available at a fraction of the retail price!

From tech and kitchen gadgets to superhero and sports fan gear, check out more online ReStore picks for Dad:

These items are available for purchase at the online ReStore. Depending on the size of the item purchased, it’ll either be local pick-up only at ReStore’s South Austin location, or the item can be shipped nationwide.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.