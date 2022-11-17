Whether this cool weather has you in the mood to relax at home or layer up to head outdoors, you’re in luck. ShopAustinReStore.com has great deals on all winter essentials for everyone in the family. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a West Elm Chunky Two Tone Red & White Hand Woven Throw. This blanket is equal parts cozy and festive, perfect for this time of year.
More ReStore finds, perfect for winter:
- New Skims Women’s Velour Tracksuit in Copper
- New Aerie Offline Women’s Velour Nude Tracksuit/Loungewear Matching Set
- New The Purple Mattress Co. White Duvet Full/Full XL/Queen
- New Women’s Eddie Bauer Cirrus Light Down Jacket in Antique Blue
- New Men’s Nike Therma Fit Fleece Sweat Training Pant in Black
- New Women’s Victoria’s Secret Terry Full-Zip Hoodie in Spa Blue
- New Dearforms Men’s Coffee Comfort Large Moccasin Slippers
- New Women’s Soia & Kyo Brown Wool Coat w/ Black Lambskin Pockets
- New Byourbed Coma Inducer Oversized Queen Comforter in Teddy Bear Silver Gray
- New Men’s Under Armour Black Full Zip Coldgear Storm Jacket
- New Women’s Aofur Red Faux Fur Lined Green Camouflage Parka
- New Doctor Unicorn Youth Girls Rainbow Star Robe
- New Old Navy Baby Girl White Floral Full Zip Hoodie
Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.
This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.