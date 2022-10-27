Shop the online ReStore for unique, head-to-toe looks to wear to your next holiday dinner or party! From clothing and shoes to jewelry and bags, you’ll find brand name items – in new and gently used condition – for less. This week’s featured item is a pair of Vintage 1984 Avon Convertible Poinsettia Stud Earrings.

Dress to impress! Check out more festive jewelry and clothing from the online store that builds homes and hope in Central Texas here:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.