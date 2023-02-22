Find the perfect door upgrade at ShopAustinReStore.com! Explore a range of styles and materials, including new exterior, interior, French and barn-style doors. Doors are available for local pick up at 500 West Ben White Boulevard in Austin. The Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item of the Week is a brand-new 3/0 Texas Star Mahogany Door.

You’ll also find door hardware, knobs, pulls, stops, and locks that can be shipped right to you. The Restore encourages folks to visit often because new inventory is posted online daily!

Online ReStore – Doors

Door Accessories

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently-used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

