If this summer heat has you in the mood to chill out, you’re in luck. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is an MLILY Harmony Chill Memory Foam Queen Mattress. This temperature-regulating, gel memory foam mattress’ unique design allows for proper airflow to keep you cool all night long. You’ll save 80% off the retail price when you purchase this mattress at three area ReStore locations or online at ShopAustinReStore.com.

More ReStore finds, perfect for summer:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.