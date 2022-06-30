This Fourth of July, while fireworks light up the sky, light up your home with discounted fixtures from ShopAustinReStore.com. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a Pottery Barn Cambria seagrass table lamp base, perfect for brightening up any room with an upscale beachy feel.

If that’s not your style, the ReStore has plenty of lighting options to fit any taste:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.