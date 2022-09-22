September 22nd, 2022 is the first day of fall, which means the holidays are just around the corner! Let the online ReStore help you get your home and kitchen ready for a fraction of the retail price. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s featured item of the week is a brand-new Le Creuset brand 7-quart stainless steel stock pot. It’s a beautiful piece that will add charm to your kitchen and assist you in prepping memorable meals for your loved ones. In addition, proceeds from the sale of this item will go on to help local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to create meals and memories in an affordable home of their own.

Check out these other items from the Home & Garden section of ShopAustinReStore.com:

New Modern Threads 6pc Ivory Damask Cotton Towel Set w/ Embellished Borders

New Wide Decorative Woven Cotton Rope Brown Basket

New BlendJet Portable Cordless Rechargeable Blender

New Brightown Edison Glass Bulbs Outdoor String Lights

New Pottery Barn Kensington Rectangular Wall Mirror, Brass Finish

New Pair of KitchenAid Oven Mitt – Textured Silicone Grip

New Rosanna La Cite Porcelain & 24kt Gold Lidded Canisters, Set of 2

New Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Knife Bar

New Boho Geometric Tasseled Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.