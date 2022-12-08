Build homes and hope this holiday season by shopping the online ReStore, your one-stop shop for gifts! With an ever-changing inventory of clothing, jewelry, shoes, toys, home goods, and more, there’s something for everyone on your holiday checklist. This week, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore recommends a bundle of brand-new kitchen goods including an electric wine opener, a 2-pack of kitchen scissors, and a 2-pack of OXO Greensaver crisper drawer inserts. A great gift or stocking stuffers for the chef(s) in your life!
More unique gift options await you at ShopAustinReStore.com:
- New Kendra Scott Vanessa Corded Bracelet, Black w/ Clear Faux Gem
- New J. Crew Men’s Brown Wool Pullover Sweater
- New Annika Bella Dainty Gold Fill Heart Necklace
- New DiFOLD Origami Collapsible Bottle
- New Love Your Melon Women’s White & Red Speckled Beanie
- New Greenline Goods Corgi Lovers Cork Drink Coasters-Set of 4
- New Bammax Shark Grabber Bath Toy Set Bathtub Toy, w/ 4 Floating Fish
- New Pro-Form 3 Pair Neoprene Dumbbell Kit (3, 5, & 8 Lbs)
- New Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils Soft Core Bright Vibrant Colors 36
- New Allen + Roth Set of 2 Back Tab Panel Blackout Curtains, 52″x95″
- New Revlon Essential Straight Quick and Smooth 1″ Flat Iron
- New GAP Women’s Recycled Hooded Puffer Full Zip Coat
- New Kate Spade Glitter Keds for Toddler
- New Revlon Illuminating LED Cordless Beauty 7″ Round Mirror
- New Woolrich Women’s OSFM Reversible Blanket Wrap in Vintage Denim Plaid
- New Simple Modern 24oz Classic Stainless Steel Tumbler in Lunar
- New Crock-Pot Express Crisp 8-Quart Pressure Cooker
Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.
This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.