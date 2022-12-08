Build homes and hope this holiday season by shopping the online ReStore, your one-stop shop for gifts! With an ever-changing inventory of clothing, jewelry, shoes, toys, home goods, and more, there’s something for everyone on your holiday checklist. This week, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore recommends a bundle of brand-new kitchen goods including an electric wine opener, a 2-pack of kitchen scissors, and a 2-pack of OXO Greensaver crisper drawer inserts. A great gift or stocking stuffers for the chef(s) in your life!

More unique gift options await you at ShopAustinReStore.com:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.