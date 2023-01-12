Look to ShopAustinReStore.com this new year as you continue healthy habits or a start new one! Whether you want to focus on exercise, self-care, healthy eating, organization, or improving yourself in another way, you’ll find discounts on products that can help you achieve your goals! Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s item of the week is a Princess House Culinario Series Healthy Electric Double Griddle. This item would be the perfect addition to any kitchen!

Check out items for other resolutions below:

EXERCISE

SELF CARE

HEALTHY EATING

CLEAN/ORGANIZE

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently-used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

