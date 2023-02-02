Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s item of the week is a new 48″ 7-Burner Freestanding Dual Fuel Range Double Oven. This item is available to purchase at a fraction of the retail price in-store at the Lake Creek ReStore located in Northwest Austin or online with in-store pick-up at the Lake Creek ReStore.

The online ReStore has so many items that would pair well with this incredible new appliances deal – check them out:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently-used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.