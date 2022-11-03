Now that Halloween is over, the online ReStore can help you deck the halls and bring holiday cheer into your home! This week, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore is highlighting this vintage New Bright Santa’s Express Musical Christmas train set with tracks. It’s sure to bring a sense of charm and wonder to any room for kids and people of all ages to admire.

During this season of giving, remember that shopping online and in-store with ReStore helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to have an affordable home to call their own during the holiday season and all year long.

Check out more of our holiday favorites from the online store that builds homes and hope here:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.