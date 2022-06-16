Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is an exotic choice for home projects: dragon wood butcher blocks! These blocks are on sale for 30% off through the end of June.

Jamie Hatton with Austin Habitat For Humanity says, “Butcher blocks are a ReStore customer favorite, and crafty shoppers have used them in a multitude of DIY projects, including kitchen counters, dining tables, desktops…and even dog crates! These dragon wood butcher blocks are on sale for $244.99 each at Austin Habitat for Humanity’s three ReStores in South Austin, Northwest Austin, and San Marcos, or purchase online for local pickup at the Ben White ReStore.”

The ReStores also offer butcher blocks in three other wood styles:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.