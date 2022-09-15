The online ReStore is bursting with all the items needed to create the rustic home of your dreams! Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s featured item of the week is a brand new Light Oak Sliding Interior Barn Door Kit. It also comes in Dark Oak. The barn door kits are available at all three Austin-area ReStores – South Austin, Northwest Austin, and San Marcos – as well as online with local pick-up at the Ben White ReStore.

For online orders, click “contact us here for availability,” and if they haven’t sold out, they’ll send you a link to purchase and then pick up in South Austin.

To complete the look, check out these other rustic items from across ShopAustinReStore.com:

New in box Valley Cast Iron Bell

New West Elm Ottoman Saddle Brown Isla Vegan Leather

New Brown Natural Hair Cowhide Rug

New Pottery Barn 4 Ft Rustic Wood Ledge in Vintage Spruce Stain

New Rustic Hammered Copper Square Bowl Inset Top Mount Prep Sink

Pottery Barn Set of 4 Tuscan Rustic Rooster Salad Plates & Rooster Salad Bowl

New MustMat Cow Print Area Rug

New Wine & Cheese Carousel by Gerberwood Cherry

New 3-Pack Framed Artwork Desert Mountains

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.