Missed Amazon’s Prime Day deals? Not to worry! There are savings to be found every day at ShopAustinReStore.com. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Play music, manage your smart home, ask questions, and so much more without lifting a finger. Plus, you’ll get it for less than you’d pay at a big box retailer while supporting affordable housing in our community.

Check out more discounted tech selections from ReStore:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.