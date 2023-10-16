Tickets are now on sale for the 12th annual Austin Food & Wine Festival, which takes place Nov. 4-5, 2023, at Auditorium Shores. Austin Food & Wine Festival is presented by FOOD & WINE Magazine and C3 Presents and is one of Texas’ most beloved annual food festivals. The weekend celebration of food, wine and spirits will welcome top-tier talent from across the country. Tickets are now on sale at austinfoodandwinefestival.com/tickets. Just VIP weekend tickets remain, so act fast! The festival will feature chefs, restaurants and wine and spirits experts over two days at Auditorium Shores.
