Austin Film Festival & Food: Enjoy Cocktails & Cuisine For A Cause

The Austin Film Festival is kicking off 26 years in Central Texas, and one of their top fundraising events is the Film Festival & Food fundraising party.

The special evening is dedicated to celebrating Austin’s thriving film industry and famous culinary talent.

Held in the glamorous and historic Driskill Hotel, the event brings Austinites and visitors together to celebrate the film arts and enjoy flowing cocktails and inventive cuisine from some of Austin’s most notable chefs. Live and silent auctions showcase luxury items, trips, and experiences.

Proceeds from the event benefit AFF’s Young Filmmakers Program. YFP was founded to encourage youth to explore their creativity and improve their literacy skills through the arts of screenwriting and filmmaking. Learn more at www.austinfilmfestival.com.

