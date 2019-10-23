Austin Fashion Week: October 19 – 26

Austin Fashion Week is getting pushed back this year due to weather concerns in October. Fashion For Good supports sustainable and ethical brands, as well as runway inclusion, giving back, and accessibility. Austin Fashion Week will include runway shows and charity events at The Domain.

● Nov. 22: Haute Dogs: Fashion show featuring local influencers dressed by The Domain retailers accompanied by their furry, four-legged friends. The event will benefit Hounds for Heroes, an Austin organization dedicated to providing service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD and mobility issues.

● Nov. 23: Runways: Designers. This will be an unforgettable runway show featuring looks from multiple designers, including Project Runway stars Amanda Valentine and Anthony Ryan. Other designers showings include Samantha Placencia, Brittany Allen, Austin School of Fashion Design, and much more. The Runway Show will honor style setter Sarah Stem and benefit the Texas Advocacy Project. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show will begin at 8 PM.

● Nov. 23: Runways: Redefined. Austin-based nonprofit organizations will participate to create the most inclusive fashion show this city has ever seen with each charities’ recipients as models. Your favorite Domain stores will dress over 100 models that represent the nonprofit organization’s story. Models will include chefs, musicians, cancer survivors, models with special needs, and others.

If you interested in attending Austin Fashion Week, you can visit austin.fashionforgood.co for ticket prices.