Austin Fashion week kicks off today, and this year they are going virtual! It’s a series of 3 virtual shows all on YouTube. Tickets are “pay what you can” with a suggested $25 donation.

The Lineup:

Fashion By Texas features 12 designers from the Lone Star State tonight, October 15 at 6:30 pm.

features 12 designers from the Lone Star State tonight, October 15 at 6:30 pm. Fashion By Black Designers amplifies the voices of almost 40 Black fashion designers from around the United States. October 16 at 6:30 pm.

amplifies the voices of almost 40 Black fashion designers from around the United States. October 16 at 6:30 pm. Fashion By Global is a 24-hour marathon of fashion shows to celebrate artisans and their creativity during COVID. The show will run all day/night on October 17.

Get To Know The Designers:

Day Avery





Molded and influenced by the art of pop culture from the brushstroke of Basquiat the glove and socks of Michael Jackson’s moonwalk. These iconic moments amongst many in history push creative impressions that evoke the feeling of freedom to express one’s self through art and fashion. Welcome to the creative mind of Day Avery ”Inspired by art.”

Texas Tailor Farms





Fashion designer Ross Bennett and his wife Erin have been known for bespoke suiting in Austin for quite some time. Recently, they have transitioned their business to their generational family farm so create a holistic approach to their customers’ wardrobes. The farm is a place where people can reflect and be inspired to reinvigorate not only their wardrobes but their lives.

Boudoir Queen





Boudoir Queen is a unique luxury brand created by Dawn Younger-Smith and Shannon LaRotta 1997. They specialize in transforming antique textiles into contemporary and modern new pieces. Each garment is handmade. They have been featured in Vogue Italia, American Vogue, Elle, Lula, The Love, Bust, and many more. Their clothing is a celebrity favorite worn by Arrow De Wilde, Zoe Arquette, Karen Elson, Patty Griffin, EmmyLou Harris, and many more.

Christina Ward





After years of acting as support to fashion brands such as Jessica Simpson, Nine West, William Rast, and Robert Rodriguez, I have always longed to start my own collection. I began pursuing this dream, little by little, by creating a few pieces on made-to-order sites. Fashion by Austin is the ideal platform to showcase my aesthetic of reinvented 1950s women’s apparel. The Christina Ward collection is an ode to bombshells featured in Italy’s Golden Era of film, specifically, Gina Lollobrigida and Sophia Loren. In short, sensuality married with a modern, minimalist sensibility. This is punctuated with the use of organza, fine linens, and viscose.

The full list of designers and schedule can be found at fashionbyevents.com.