Austin Energy Tree Pruning

Austin Energy Forestry Division wants to help create a safe environment when it comes to cutting your trees. Joe Osborne of Austin Energy’s Forestry Division stopped by Studio 512 to talk about how they manage vegetation around power lines to provide safe and reliable energy.

During windy and stormy weather, swaying and broken tree limbs can rub against and hit or bring down power lines. When power lines get hit, they can cause service fluctuations, outages, hazardous conditions and fires. The Austin Energy Forestry and Wildfire Division is currently working to identify the high fire risk areas in relation to our utility system. Work in this division includes minimizing tree and wire contacts in these areas with a high fire risk potential, and enhancing safety and reliability for access for the public and first responders.

Austin Energy’s Forestry Division doesn’t prune all trees exactly alike! The pruning clearance is dependent on the type of tree. To ensure pruning cuts follow best practices, additional clearances may be required. Along high-voltage transmission cables, the minimum clearance is 25 feet. These new clearances will help the division adapt to and address the increasing threat of wildfire and extreme weather.

For more information about Austin Energy services, head to their website www.austinenergy.com/go/trees.

