Austin CyberKnife Team Discusses Brain Tumor Treatments

May is National Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry spoke with a panel of board-certified physicians, including:

Paiman Ghafoori, MD, radiation oncologist with Austin CyberKnife

George Bobustuc, MD, neuro-oncologist with Austin Cancer Center

Ramsey Ashour, MD, FAANS neurosurgeon with Ascension Seton Brain and Spine Institute

Each discussed different types of brain tumors, technology-driven treatment options available, and the benefits of radiation oncologists, neuro-oncologists, and neurosurgeons working together in a multi-disciplinary team.

What are common types of brain tumors and their symptoms?

“A brain tumor is an abnormal growth of tissue in the brain or central spine that can disrupt proper brain function. Physicians refer to a tumor based on where the tumor cells originated and whether they are most aggressive (malignant) or least aggressive (benign). There are over 120 different types of brain tumors, many with their own multitude of subtypes. Some brain tumors, such as a glioblastoma multiforme, are malignant and may be fast-growing. Other types of brain tumors, such as a meningioma, may be slow-growing and benign.”

Brain tumor symptoms can vary according to tumor type and location. Symptoms can include:

Recurrent headaches

Issues with vision and/or hearing

Seizures

Changes in personality

Short-term memory loss

Poor coordination

Facial paralysis

Difficulty speaking or comprehending

What types of treatment are available for brain tumors?

“Immunotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy.”

What are the benefits of having a multi-disciplinary team during your care?

“Having physicians work together increases the expertise, quality, and safety of the care and treatment being given to the patient. Collaborative efforts benefit patient care.”

CyberKnife is a treatment option for those with brain tumors who choose not to undergo surgery, or who are not good surgical candidates due to age, health, or other reasons. With CyberKnife, patients can keep their current neurosurgeon, who they know and trust, and have them involved in their case.

Learn more about Austin CyberKnife at AustinCyberKnife.com or call 512-324-8060. Its office is located at 1400 North IH 35, Austin, TX 78701. Austin CyberKnife is a department of Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Learn more about Austin Cancer Center at AustinCancerCenters.com or call 512-505-5500.

Learn more about Ascension Seton Brain and Spine Institute at Seton.net/Brain-And-Spine-Care or call 512-324-8300.

