Austin Cyberknife Offers New Solutions

At Austin CyberKnife, cancer is treated with the CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System.

But what is Austin Cyber Knife?

Austin CyberKnife is a painless, nonsurgical alternative to surgery for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors anywhere in the body.

The treatment delivers beams of high dose radiation to tumors, and features a device that controls the width of the radiation beams the machine delivers during treatment, allowing their clinical experts to vary the beam size and treat a larger variety of tumors throughout the body.

Austin Cyberknife is located at the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, and it is the only care site in Central Texas with this radiation technology.

