Red, Beans, And Ricely Yours, Austin Gives Back To The Community With Hearty Meals

Well, here at Studio 512, we love to feature friends who are doing great things for our community. Today we’re shouting out Maris Clegg and Chris Cubas, who have been making meals every week since mid-April out of their own kitchen, and delivering them to people in need.

Every Tuesday, Red, Beans, and Ricely Yours Austins opens their sign up sheet on their Facebook page. If you’re interested in helping out Maris and Chris with deliveries or making donations, email them at redbeansaustin@gmail.com.