Austin Classical Academy Is Now Enrolling, Renovating New Campus In Austin

Both Austin Classical Academy Director Miriam Spiller-Speight and ResponsiveEd Regional Director Yvette East sat down with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about how Austin Classical Academy — the award-winning, tuition-free school — is now enrolling and is renovating its new campus.

What has been the secret of your success?

“We have been successful thanks to our caring teachers and staff, who do everything they can to remove barriers to learning and give students the individual attention they need. Our strength is also in our diversity! Austin Classical Academy students are able to grow and learn through everyday exposure to individuals from many different cultures and backgrounds.”

What does the future hold for Austin Classical Academy?

“We are excited about our new 52,000-square-foot campus at Springdale Rd and Highway 290. Right now, the campus building is being renovated and we can’t wait to move in once construction is complete. Something that will never change is our family atmosphere with caring teachers who teach to the strengths of each scholar.”

Where can families go to enroll or get more information?

“To enroll in our award-winning, tuition-free, public school of choice, families can visit ClassicalEdu.com/Austin or call us at (512) 371-8933 to schedule a tour or talk with a member of our staff about our program.”

This segment is paid for by Austin Classical Academy and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.