Austin Children’s Musician Will Dupuy Offers Daily Entertainment For Kids Online

Will Dupuy is an Austin based Children’s musician who is now producing a live interactive children’s show on facebook and instagram daily from 10am. Will performs original songs as well as popular cover songs to keep kids entertained and give parents a little break. He is also available for hire to perform for virtual birthday parties and events.

In addition to entertaining kids, Will also performs Bluegrass, Country and Americana music every Monday and Thursday at 8pm. For more information you can go to MrWillMusic.com or find him at facebook.com/willdupuy and facebook.com/willdupuyandthewilderness