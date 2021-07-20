Austin, Blues On The Green Is Back!

What is Blues On The Green?

Austin’s favorite summer tradition is back for its 30th season! ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green invites music lovers out to Zilker Park to enjoy a family and pet-friendly night of music in a relaxed atmosphere. Grab your family, friends, dogs, and blankets, and join us for Austin’s largest FREE concert series! This will be the first time that the concerts have ever been held on back-to-back days.

When?

Tuesday. July 27th | Wednesday, July 28th | Tuesday, August 10th | Wednesday, August 11th

Who’s Playing?

The opening night will kick off with a lineup handpicked by Austin music icon and Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr. Featuring Jackie Venson, Blackillac, Peterson Brothers Band, Kydd Jones, Suzanne Santo, Eve Monsees, and Jimmie Vaughan! This will be a full show with no opener, music starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday’s lineup will be starring Kalu and The Electric Joint and Mobley!

Stay tuned to see who’ll be taking the stage in August! The lineup for the August 10th and August 11th shows will be announced on stage at the July 28th show. Follow ACL Radio and be the first to know about all things Blues On The Green.