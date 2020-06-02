Austin Blogger, Real Mom Real Tired Tackles A Playhouse Makeover

Our friend, Erica Brennes with Real Mom Real Tired and her husband repurposed a hand-me-down playhouse into a kid’s dream house.



Photos By: Real Mom Real Tired

Erica’s daughter, Baker who is 2 1/2 years old LOVES her new backyard oasis. The original plan was to put it in Baker’s grandparent’s backyard in Driftwood, but then coronavirus happened, and Erica says they we were desperate for all the at home activities!

So, they took the 10-year- old playhouse apart, gave it a good power wash and then stained it with a solid stain. They wanted it to match their house, so they used the same paint color which is gray and white with black window boxes. Erica has all the paint color info on her blog post.