Austin Blogger Babes Launch With @TimeOfDre

Andrea Paskert, better known as @TimeOfDre, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about a day in the life of a blogger, ahead of the launch of Austin Blogger Babes!

Dre takes a tripod, ring light and risers everywhere she goes — as well as clothes and accessories to fit each shoot! There’s much more prep work that goes into taking a single photo than you might imagine. After she gets all her raw material, Dre heads home to edit photos and videos for the perfect touch.

Dre is a Social Media Consultant and Food Blogger here in Austin that helps small businesses and brands turn their impact into income online. Follow her adventures on Instagram at www.instagram.com/timeofdre.

Austin Blogger Babes™ is a community of local bloggers who work together to generate social buzz for big and small businesses. They are a regional chapter of a larger organization, Blogger Babe Productions. They are the third and newest chapter in Texas, and have a launch party planned for July 19th. They are still taking new registrants if you’d like to join!

Follow along on social media to join in on the movement: www.instagram.com/austinbloggerbabes.