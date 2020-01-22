Austin Based Startup: Literati Makes Reading Fun

Want Your Kids to Grow Up to Love Books? Literati Books is aiming to help parent’s pry the ipad out of their kid’s hands with their subsciption book club for kids. January 22nd’s Woman Crush Wednesday is Founder and Ceo, Jessica Ewing. Jessica took her love of books and turned it into a thriving business.

Literati Books gives you five books for your kid to try for $10.95/month. After a week you mail back the books you don’t want and purchase the ones you want to keep. For more information go to www.LiteratiBooks.com or check them out on Facebook and Instagram @Literati.