Austin-Based Raven + Lily Releases New Home, Jewelry & Handbag Lines For Spring

Raven + Lily is a local Austin lifestyle brand, and they are featuring new lines in home décor, jewelry and handbags for spring.

Raven + Lily is 100% women-led. From HQ to artisan partners, they strive to create economic opportunities for women in a supportive environment that actively promotes and upholds women in work.

BAGS

From the Raven + Lily team: “All our leather styles are designed in-house. We work closely with our artisan partners in Ethiopia to ensure we maintain responsible and sustainable production practices; we produce locally, using hand-dyed vegetable-based colors, and utilizing the bi-product of Ethiopia’s farming communities.”

Day Flap Crossbody $250

“Great versatility! The strap can be looped through to carry as a shoulder bag or can be worn long as a crossbody. This bag is designed to keep the day’s essentials in one easily accessible place.

Available in Menta (Mint), Olive, Dijon, Cuoio (Brown), and Black.”

Addis Camera Bag $185

“Made in Ethiopia, the Addis Camera Bag is our newest hand-cut design to the Raven + Lily family. Based off the classic silhouette, we wanted to ensure this carry-it-all bag felt fresh and vibrant.

Shown here in Ocean Blue. Available in Ocean Blue, Cuoio (Brown), and Flora (Coral).”

Mulu Carryall + Mulu Magazine Tote $225-$250

“The workhorses of our leather offering! These bags are a great option for when you need to carry it all but still look composed. Hand-cut clean lines and hand stitched details are what add the

little extra to this bag. The Mulu Carryall features a matching interior zip pouch for essentials that can be removed when needed. A team favorite! The Mulu Magazine Tote is unlined and features a hand-stitched trim. Great for quick errands when you don’t need everything

with you. Available in Black and Inca Gold.”

JEWELRY

“Our jewelry offering is one of the categories we’re most proud of at Raven + Lily. It’s truly a melding of craft, regions, and skills to make these styles come to life. All our brass is sustainably-sourced, upcycled brass that is always hand-shaped by our partners in Kenya. All of our stones are from a husband and wife owned lapidary in Ethiopia – these stones are mined, cut + shaped, and polished by hand before they are sent to Kenya to be placed in our designed settings.”

Anya Stacking Cuffs + Bangles $60-90

“Signature styles that can be worn alone – but we love them all together for a

statement stack! Available in Anya Cuff, Anya Statement Cuff, and Anya Bangle.”

Aida Orbit Family $105-$130

“No two stones will be alike in these styles. That’s the beauty in them –- you can see the layers and colors move across the stone. The bangles are great to stack and create your own color story!

Available in semi-precious stones Jasper + Feldspar.”

Ellsworth Skyscraper Earrings $190 *Rosie’s favorite piece — the turquoise color would look great on anyone!

“Inspired by the colorful Ellsworth Kelly light installation here in our hometown, Austin. Definitely one of our most luxe styles. Handcrafted from semiprecious stones, each pair is one of a kind.

Available in Amazonite.”

Kamali Studs $95

“Worn to stack and mismatch. Crafted from semi-precious, one-of-a-kind stones. Hypoallergenic posts and silicon backs are kind to sensitive skin. Available in Amethyst + Carnelian, Red Jasper, Blue Chalcedony + Inclusion and Feldspar.”

HOME

“Our work with our artisan partners is truly something special. Each piece is made using hand-spun, hand-dyed, and hand-woven cotton. With every season we introduce new color ways in our favorite designs.”

Tuulia Cotton Kitchen Towels $35

“In a bold monochrome print, crafted from hand-spun, hand-woven and hand-dyed cotton in West Africa. Each stitch is attached separately using a needle and thread. Available in Orange, Purple, and Black Tie Dye + Gingham print.”

Tuulia Cotton Pillow $105 + Floor Cushion $220

“Crafted from hand-spun, hand-woven and hand-dyed cotton in West Africa. This pillow comes with the super-soft Tuulia Kapok Inner Cushion made from a sustainable material found in the pods of the kapok tree. Silky-soft to the touch, kapok fibers are 100% natural and hypoallergenic. Cushion available in Indigo + Beige Tie Dye, Brown Stripe, and Pale Pink. Floor Cushion in Gingham/Stripe.”

Taytu + Mikael Napkins $15-$20

“Made by hand using ancient weaving traditions, each napkin is made from 100% Ethiopian cotton

and is dyed by hand in small batches. Taytu available in Juniper, Plum, and Bright Yellow. Mikael in Navy and Beige.”

They are also part of the Fair-Trade Federation. Raven + Lily ensures fair wages and a safe,

respectful work environment. 100% of the Raven + Lily global community is

paid above the average living wage.



Recently they have supported organizations such as Lifeworks + SAFE Alliance for

winter storm relief and AAPI to support the Asian communities.

Shop online at ravenandlily.com and get 15% off your first order by signing up for emails. You can also shop in-store at Neighborhood Goods on South Congress.