Austin-Based Health Foods, Featuring Kibo: Find A New Favorite Here!

The Studio 512 crew wants to spread some love to a new, local food company that launched during the pandemic: Kibo Foods! They are plant-based, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, kosher chips that are the perfect snack for almost any eater. The top ingredients are chickpea and rice flours, and snack bags only clock in at 110 calories!



There are 3 flavors: Himalayan Salt, Mediterranean Herbs and Pico de Gallo, so Rosie and Steph gave them a taste test. Find all of Kibo’s flavors at Central Market!

They also decided to take their Kibo snacking up a notch with homemade dips! Steph’s was (as usual) more successful that Rosie’s.

Steph Tried Out HomeMade Garlic Hummus: Via My Sequined Life

Ingredients

2 heads roasted garlic

1 15.5-oz can chickpeas, liquid reserved

1/2 cup tahini, well-stirred

6 tbsp reserved chickpea liquid

6 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice, from about half a lemon

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Instructions

Roast two heads of garlic following the instructions in this post. Once roasted and cooled, remove each clove for use in this hummus.

Add all ingredients to the bowl of a food processor. Process until creamy and combined, scraping down the sides as needed. Adjust the seasonings to your taste. Hummus can be refrigerated for up to a week.

Rosie tried a new recipe from a book on low FODMAPs…and it didn’t turn out quite right. If you want to try your hand at roasting eggplant, give it a shot:

The Low-FODMAP Diet For Beginners’ Roasted Eggplant Dip:

1 Eggplant

2 TBSP Peanut Butter

1 Lemon (juiced)

1/4 C EVOO

Kosher Salt

Directions: Heat an oven to 400 degrees. Prick your eggplant all over with a fork or knife, so that steam can escape. Put the eggplant on parchment paper, on a baking sheet. Cook 25+ minutes until skin is browning in some spots. Let cool 15+ minutes. Then scoop the inside of the eggplant into a food processor and combine with other ingredients. May need to process 1-2 minutes, until you achieve a smooth dip consistency. Flavor with extra salt or lemon if needed.

By the way, if you’re looking for other Austin-based health food brands, and you feel like trying something new, we wanted to give you a couple of options!

First up is Shar Snacks. They are gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and organic trail mixes. 20% of their profits go to conservation initiatives.

Then we’ve got Bhoomi Cold-Pressed Cane Water Elixirs, which have free shipping in Austin! They’ve got superfood ingredients, and they’re all about equitable economies and environmental sustainability.

Last but certainly not least is Wundernuggets! We’ve actually had founder Hema Reddy on the show. She’s got an awesome array of gluten-free chicken and plant-based nuggets that get great nutrients packed in, while still being something that little ones love to eat!

We love trying new things! If you’ve got a tip to tell us, send your story to Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!