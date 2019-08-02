Austin Artist Becca Borrelli Celebrates National Coloring Book Day

In honor of National Coloring Book Day, artist Becca Borrelli came to Studio 512 to talk to us about trends in coloring books — and what makes her approach so unique.

Becca is originally from Austin, and you can see her love for her hometown in her work. She creates coloring books for both kids and adults, and you can even buy and print pages right from her website for doodling. She’s also gotten into bigger pieces — including birch boards that you can color on!

Her newest book is called “Small Town Texas Coloring Book.” Learn more about it and her other work by going to www.borrel.li.