Austin Area McDonald’s Hosting Hiring Days July 23 through July 25

The new positions will consist of a combination of both full- and part-time opportunities based on individual restaurant needs.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to stop in any McDonald’s restaurant during this time or apply online at www.mcdonalds.com/careers.

“Every employee in the McDonald’s family plays a vital role in helping our business grow and achieving their dreams. There are many great opportunities for advancement, tuition assistance, and long-term career advancement,” observes McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cindi Ferguson. “We want to invite the community and anyone looking for something new to come see what’s available at McDonald’s.”

One of the many benefits that a job at McDonald’s provides is free meals, which are available for on-duty crew. McDonald’s also provides free uniforms and access to its signature Archways to Opportunity program, a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that give employees an opportunity to grow and learn no matter where they are on their journey.

Archways to Opportunity programs include tuition assistance of up to $2,500 per year for crew and $3,000 per year for managers. The program also provides the opportunity for employees to earn a high school diploma or improve English skills, as well as low- or no-cost college tuition at accredited schools, career and educational counseling, and the ability to earn college credit for completion of McDonald’s management courses. To date, the Archways to Opportunity program has increased access to education for more than 24,000 McDonald’s employees in the United States.

From July 23 through July 25, applications will be accepted and on-the-spot interviews will be granted at participating restaurants between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. In addition, interested applicants may apply online or by texting the word HIRINGDAY to 36453.

