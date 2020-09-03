Austin Animal Center: Road Trip Tips For Dogs

Get your dog used to positive trips in the car. Before you embark on a long journey, make sure your dog knows this isn’t just a really long ride to the vet. You can help your dog associate car rides with good things, like a trip to the dog park or to the pet store to pick out a treat! Once your dog knows that rides in the car = big fun, they’ll be happy to hop in for the long haul! Help your pet stay calm. If your pet is nervous in the car, consider stress relieving clothing like a Thundershirt, Calming Coat, or Happy Hoodie. Make sure you packed everything! Check out your favorite pet store for travel-friendly food and water bowls. Make sure to bring poop bags for bathroom breaks. Pack treats, medication, food, water, leashes, grooming wipes, and anything else you think you might need. Plan your route with your furry friend in mind. Frequent breaks to stretch your legs and take care of business will benefit you and your dog! Make sure the route you choose has places for your dog to make the most of a pit stop. Keep your pet safe in the car. Accidents happen, and the impact could seriously hurt your pet. Help keep your pet secure with a hammock, seat belt harness, or some other pet safety product designed for the car. Keep your pet entertained. You don’t want your pet chewing on the seatbelt while you focus on the road. Make sure your pet is tired from a nice long walk before your ride. Give your pet chew toys or treats to keep them occupied. Never leave your dog in a hot car!

Plex is stealing hearts at Austin Animal Center with his wonderful smile! He’s what they call a “Velcro” pup because he loves people and he always wants to be right by your side. Plex was very loved in his old home, where he interacted with kids and another dog. Unfortunately, the family’s landlord prohibits his breed- Rottweiler, and he ended up at the shelter. The word staff and volunteers most often use to describe him is “gentle.” He does tend to get a little tense with all the barking dogs at the shelter, so the shelter thinks he’d like a quiet home with someone who has a lot of love and attention to give. Plex loves to be pet and he also loves a good game of fetch! At 8 years old, he’s considered a senior dog. He seems to be housetrained. If you are interested in adding Plex to your family or to learn more check out their website: austintexas.gov/department/adopt-pet!