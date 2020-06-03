Austin Animal Center Is Looking For Fosters!

Meet Munchkin!

Munchkin is a stray who was brought to Austin Animal Center with possible heat stroke. While under their care, the Vet Services team noticed a couple of other treatable issues. Munchkin has gotten the care she needed, and is now a goofy, happy-go-lucky little meatball! Just look at her smile! Munchkin is 2 years old and about 46 pounds. Adopt, dont shop!

Austin Animal Center Vet Services Team and staff have been caring for sick and injured animals throughout the closure. They have lots of pets on the mend looking for forever homes or foster homes!

Currently they have 367 animals in foster care throughout the community, and just under 200 animals on site.

Adoptions are open by appointment only! Visitors who make appointments will work with staff to choose a pet. Under normal operations, wait times to adopt a pet could be pretty lengthy. With Adoption by Appointment, you have a staffer alongside to help you with interactions, and you can adopt the same day (animals that need spay or neuter surgery will need to get the surgery before leaving the shelter, but you can process the adoption while you’re there and pick up after surgery).

Austin Animal Center is also open for animal intake by appointment only. They have seen tremendous success in neighbors helping neighbors with lost pets. Animals kept in their neighborhoods are twice as likely to be returned to their owner than a lost animal brought to the shelter. AAC ask that citizens file a “Found Report” with 311, so that the lost animal appears on our website. Then, post the animal on social network sites such as NextDoor or Facebook. If you’re still unable to find the owner and you’re unable to keep the lost pet, then visit their website to set up an intake appointment.

Austin Animal Center is so grateful to Austin for answering the call for foster homes for our homeless pets during the COVID-19 closure. We still need fosters! Whether you can help for a couple of weeks or for a few months, they would love to have your support!

Check out Austin Animal Center’s Doggy Ice Cream Recipe!