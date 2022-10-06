If you’re looking for massage therapy, skincare, facials, injectables, or other rejuvenating treatment and you want to be treated like royalty, then AUSTEX Wellness and Medical Spa is the place for you.

Laurel Belfiore, the owner of AUSTEX Wellness, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

There are lots of options for aesthetic treatments, tell us about your most recent favorite treatment.

“As you know we’ve been in business since 2016, we’re celebrating our 6th anniversary in November! Last year, we were offered the opportunity to be on the first med spas in Austin to carry the newest dermal filler called RHA. RHA (which stands for Resilient Hyaluronic Acid) is a collection of fillers designed to be resilient enough to adapt to your facial movement, which may provide a more natural look at rest and in motion. We’ve been named as one of the top providers in Austin, our Nurse Practitioner Lisa absolutely loves the product for its natural look.”

So what is new since you launched this last year?

“In July, we were honored to be chosen as the first medical spa, with Nurse Lisa as our Nurse Injector, in Austin to inject the newest filler in the collection called Redensity. Our Nurse Practitioner Lisa has been practicing for more than 20 years, she’s got a lot of fans! She loves Redensity because it hydrates and repairs the skin. We can use it to soften the smile lines around the radial cheek, smooth lines above and below the lips, as well as soften under eye bags. This treatment helps to restore a youthful, dewy complexion by diminishing fine lines and increasing skin brightness. Consults are always free!”

What other services do you offer?

“We’ve been in business since 2016 and have more than 130 services on our menu! We offer medical grade facials, HydraFacials, massage therapy, body contouring, radio frequency microneedling, laser hair removal, you name it, we’ve got it! Anyone looking for some TLC can find something perfect for them!”

