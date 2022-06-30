Laurel Belfiore, owner and founder of AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their newest technology, the HydraFacial Syndeo devices, and a promotion she’s running during the month of July.

What is one of your favorite aesthetic treatments offered at AUSTEX Wellness?

“The HydraFacial has always been one of my favorite treatments, I never miss my monthly treatment. It’s a multi-step treatment to cleanse, evenly exfoliate, extract impurities and remove dead skin cells while replenishing your skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. We are a Black Diamond account with HydraFacial, meaning we are one of the top providers in the country.”

And what makes getting a HydraFacial at AUSTEX Wellness so different?

“We’re so excited to announce that we have upgraded all of our technology to the new HydraFacial Syndeo devices. We have three of the new devices, so every single client will enjoy the upgraded Syndeo experience. There is an all-new Elipsa full-face LED LightStim option for anti-aging and anti-acne. This month we’re offering the LightStim free for all clients. We offer all specialty boosters for all skin conditions, including growth factors and anti-oxidants. All four of our full-time medical aestheticians offer this service, they are completely obsessed with the new technology, and our clients are loving it too! Also, clients are treated in our Alpha Fusion Capsule, or the POD, which offers dry heat, aromatherapy, and gentle vibration for the ultimate in relaxation.”

What other services do you offer?

“We offer about 130 services on our menu, including massage therapy, body contouring (like Skin tightening and CoolSculpting), and medical aesthetics like lasers and devices for anti-aging. We have something for everyone to feel their best. We’re open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Folks can call anytime to schedule the one-hour HydraFacial.”

For the month of July, every new and existing client gets a free LightStim upgrade.

AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa offers memberships starting at $89, which include a massage or facial every month, as well as 21% off packages. Call or text at 512-524-9602 to learn more and schedule a free consult with a nurse or aesthetician.

Learn how you can get a better you by tomorrow morning by visiting AUSTEXWellness.com.

This segment is paid for by AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.