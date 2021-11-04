Austex Wellness & Medical Spa Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

A self-care routine is important and we have just the place to help you with yours. Laurel Belfiore, founder and owner of Austex Wellness And Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to about the company’s five-year anniversary.

Tell us about your business

“We’re a family-owned and operated medical spa, opened in 2016. We offer medical aesthetics, massage therapy, and body contouring. We’re celebrating our five-year anniversary in November.”

Some of your services are seasonal, can you tell us about one of your most popular services that is also ideal to start now, in November?

“Yes, laser hair removal services are one of our most popular services. We offer the Deka Motus laser hair removal device which is virtually painless and can treat all skin types, from light to dark. Now is the ideal time to start your series of eight treatments, as it’s safer to start when you’re not on the lake or exposed to a lot of sunlight.”

What specials are you offering for this service or any others?

“We are hosting our fifth-anniversary celebration at the spa from November 8-13 when folks can get 25% package pricing on services that are never discounted. Additionally, we are hosting a gala celebration event on the evening of Thursday, November 11 from 4 pm to 8 pm. We will be offering laser hair removal packages at 25% off all week!”

Tell us how folks can learn more.

“Call or text us at 512-524-9602 to learn more and schedule a free consult with our nurse or aestheticians. Packages of three treatments, spaced 30 days apart, will be 25% off in January. Now is the time to get started!”

For more information, visit AustexWellness.com.

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness And Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.