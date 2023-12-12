AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa in Lakeway is celebrating! Founder and owner, Laurel Belfiore, spoke with Studio 512 about what’s new.

What are we celebrating?

“This week we have thrown an epic first birthday for DAXXIFY, as we’ve been treating since December 6th, 2022! As viewers probably know by now, DAXXIFY is the first and only FDA-approved injectable wrinkle reducer that lasts 6-9 months, and it kicks in within 2-3 days! It’s gives patients not only faster results but a longer enjoyment period.

“DAXXIFY is the first scientific innovation in the wrinkle reducer category in over 20 years. DAXXIFY’s patented peptide acts as an extended release, kind of like a cough medicine, so it just lasts much longer than the competitors. Most – if not all – of our patients have seen DAXXIFY last at least twice as long than the other products, and some are seeing that 8-9 month range, which is incredible. Many of our patients have told us that they don’t love needles, or they live far away. So DAXXIFY is the best choice for them.

People might start seeing that DAXXIFY is more readily available. Why is it important to know you’ve been treating with DAXXIFY for an entire year?

“It’s important to know that AUSTEX Wellness was chosen in 2022 to be a PrevU Partner to soft launch DAXXIFY. That meant we were selected as one of the top 1% of injectable practices in the US to launch DAXXIFY, so it was a very select group of practices. Since then, our amazing Nurse Practitioner Lisa has injected more than 40,000 units over the last year. She knows the product very well, and in fact, Nurse Lisa and I were flown to Revance’s HQ in Nashville last year to train the next round of injectors who were just starting out with DAXXIFY. We’ve worked closely with the brand to refine injection technique, dosing recommendations for each of the areas we can treat, and reported on our hundreds of “now wrinkle-free” patients. Next year, DAXXIFY will be released to a greater number of practices, but DAXXIFY is old hat for us, we’ve treated hundreds of patients with thousands of units!”

So why should folks celebrate DAXXIFY’s first birthday with AUSTEX Wellness?

“Even though it’s DAXXIFY’s first birthday, you guys get the gifts this week! Everyone who buys 50 units of DAXXIFY will receive 25 units FREE! Even if you’re not ready to treat, take advantage of this package special now, and the units will be in your ‘wallet’ whenever you are ready to treat! This offer can also be given as a gift, which is perfect for the holidays.

“Our Nurse Lisa treats patients 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are just 30 minutes. Folks can call or text us for appointments, and we always offer a free consultation. With DAXXIFY, you can be wrinkle-free for six months or more in 2024!”

