Laurel Belfiore, the founder and owner of AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the launch of DAXXIFY — a new product they’re offering starting this December.

Congrats on celebrating your 6-year anniversary. We’re always excited to hear about new services that you are offering, and the rumor on the street is you’re launching big with a new service – tell me all about it!

“Yes, we love being early adopters of new technology and services. We have been waiting for this for 2 years! This month, we are launching DAXXIFY, which is the first FDA-approved injectable to reduce wrinkles for 6-9 months. And it takes effect in 1-2 days. 90 % of patients report that they want a longer-lasting wrinkle reducer — DAXXIFY is the answer.”

“DAXXIFY is a new product from Revance — we launched with their designer fillers in June 2021. Because of our amazing partnership, we’re one of the first practices to start offering DAXXIFY to the Austin market now in December. It’s the first innovation in 20 years in the neuromodulator space. DAXXIFY is the first wrinkle reducer to be made in the US and launched in the US.

So how is this different from the ever-popular Botox that so many people love?

“Our nurse practitioner has been practicing for more than 20 years, and she loves Botox, and Dysport as well, and we have treated thousands of patients and will continue to do so.”

“But DAXXIFY is a completely new category of treatment — it’s the only injectable with a peptide that binds (or hugs) the neuromodulator and helps it kick in faster (1-2 days) and acts as an extended-release so the patient will be wrinkle free for at least 6 months, and many in the huge clinical trials reported the effects for up to 9 months. That’s more than two or three times longer than other available treatments but doesn’t cost two to three times more than those other treatments. That’s the DAXXIFY difference!”

So who is a good candidate for this treatment?

“Anyone interested in softening wrinkles: moms, sisters, neighbors, you name it. Dads need DAXXIFY too! It’s great for folks who don’t love needles, or for super busy folks. Who doesn’t want to soften facial lines and wrinkles? Free consults only take 15 minutes, and a full treatment appointment only takes 30 minutes with our amazing Nurse Practitioner Lisa. We’re booking Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and our nurse is already super booked so call us ASAP to schedule your consult or treatment. There is still plenty of time to treat before Christmas, and it kicks in in 1-2 days which is so exciting.”

“We’re also giving away some amazing jewelry from M Robinson Jewelers to two lucky winners in December. We’re also hosting DAXXIFY Day at the spa — Friday, Dec. 8 all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone will get goodie bags and learn all about the DAXXIFY Difference. Come by anytime to learn more, or call or text us to book an appointment!”

How can folks learn more?

Make a date with DAXXIFY and in 30 minutes flat you will be wrinkle-free until Summer 2023. Learn how you can get a better you by tomorrow by visiting AustexWellness.com.

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.