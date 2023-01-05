Happy 2023, and we’re back with AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa.

Laurel Belfiore, the founder and owner of AUSTEX Wellness, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the launch of DAXXIFY — a new product they started offering in December 2022.

Catch us up on the newest offering for wrinkle reduction.

“After waiting 2 long years, last month, we were finally able to launch DAXXIFY. DAXXIFY is the first and only peptide-powered, FDA-approved frown line treatment with a median duration of 6 months and up to 9 months for some patients. And it takes effect in 1-2 days. We love new technology and services, and we love being problem solvers.”

“90% of patients report that they want a longer-lasting wrinkle reducer – DAXXIFY is the answer. DAXXIFY is a new product from Revance – we launched with their designer fillers in June 2021. Because of our amazing partnership, we were one of the first to be able to start offering DAXXIFY to the Austin market in December. And it’s been a whirlwind since then.”

Now that you’ve been treating patients for over a month, how does DAXXIFY compare with Botox and Dysport? What do patients think?

“Our nurse practitioner loves Botox and Dysport as well, and has treated thousands of patients and will continue to do so. We just have more options for our patients and I’ve got to tell you – we are in love with DAXXIFY. We have treated a huge number of patients.”

“DAXXIFY is a completely new category of treatment – it’s the only injectable with a peptide that binds to (or hugs) the neuromodulator and helps it kick in faster (1-2 days) and acts as an extended-release so the patient will be wrinkle free for at least 6 months, and many in the huge clinical trials reported the effects for up to 9 months. That’s more than two or three times longer than other available treatments. Folks can check out the amazing before and afters on our Instagram, Facebook, or on our website.”

So how can folks learn more?

“Folks can call us, or text us, or check out our social media and website for lots of information on this amazing new injectable. We’re offering 15-minute free consults with our Nurse Practitioner Lisa and 30-minute appointments for consult and treatment. We also offer Care Credit and Cherry Financing to pay over a six-month period. We’re offering appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with our amazing nurse practitioner.”

Make a date with DAXXIFY and in 30 minutes flat you will be wrinkle-free until Summer 2023. Learn how you can get a better you by tomorrow morning by visiting AustexWellness.com.

This segment is paid for by AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.