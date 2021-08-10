Austex Wellness And Medical Spa Highlights August Specials

Laurel Belfiore, founder and owner of Austex Wellness And Medical Spa, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the company’s August specials.

Tell us about Austex and the services you offer?

“Opened in 2016, we offer medical aesthetics, body contouring, and massage therapy. We also offer a variety of services and specials,” Belfiore said.

“In August, customers will be gifted a free lymphatic drainage or anti-aging LED treatment ($50 value) with any HydraFacial therapy. It’s a great way to look and feel younger while helping your skin maintain its youthful characteristics, treat and prevent acne and lessen blemishes.”

“Lymphatic drainage reduces puffiness in the face, helps reduce visible symptoms of allergies and congestion in the face. LED anti-aging light therapy can make you look younger and help control acne.”

So tell me about the Hydrafacial, what makes it work?

“It is a three-step one-hour-long treatment that cleanses, hydrates and protects your face. You see shrinking of pores, instant brightening, acne treatment and prevention, helping with fine lines and wrinkles, sunspots and other blemishes.”

Anything else our viewers need to know about Austex?

“We offer services Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Our staff has a combined 70 years of experience and you’ll always be in good hands. Plus, we offer a full range of skincare and protective products for home use: ZO health, Revision Skin Care, Elta Sunscreen, Neocutis and many other great brands.”

Where can people go to learn more?

Learn more at AustexWellness.com or call 512-524-9602. Sign up for the limited-time offer at AUSTEX Wellness and Medical Spa!

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness And Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.