“Austin For Aussies” Event With Tiny Tales To You

Are you in need of your daily dose of cuteness? Our friends Chelsea Phillips with Tiny Tales To You and Sarah Wolf of Good Party ATX stopped by to share an upcoming event that will help out our Aussie animal friends.

The “Austin for Aussies” event is on February 1st at Central Machine Works. The money raised will go to the wildlife effected by the wildfires in Australia. Dogs and humans alike are invited!

Tiny Tails To You is Austin’s Traveling Petting Zoo. Have them come to your next event to brighten everyone’s day. For more information, go to www.TinyTailsToYou.com or find them on social media for an instant mood booster.