Augustinus Bader Launches New Products, The Future Of Skincare

As we head into the fall and winter months, taking care of your skin becomes even more important to maintaining a healthy you. Augustinus Bader has developed a skincare collection based on the premise that “the body is its own best therapist.”

Charles Rosier, CEO and co-founder of Augustinus Bader, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

About the brand

“The brand was founded by Professor Augustinus Bader and CEO and Co-Founder Charles Rosier. Professor Bader is a globally recognized biomedical scientist and physician and one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. The brand launched in 2018 with their best-selling skincare products — The Cream and The Rich Cream, which quickly became cult classics. Since the launch of both, the brand has expanded its range of products to include body treatments, cleansers, and most recently, The Eye Cream and The Serum — two products that were highly requested by consumers. With these new launches, the brand is delivering unprecedented results via mindful and very beautiful packaging design in order to minimize waste.”

“Augustinus Bader has an abundance of A-list fans that were introduced to the products mainly through word of mouth. These celebrity fans include Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Kathy Hilton, Gemma Chan, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid. Augustinus Bader products are backed by over 30 years of scientific research and innovation. Professor Bader has pioneered a breakthrough technology that unlocks the healing power of your body’s stem cells. Inspired by his clinical research to treat burn patients without surgery or skin grafts, Professor Bader has developed a skincare collection based on the premise that the body is its own best therapist.”

TFC8®

“The products are unique because they are backed by the brand’s proprietary TFC8®, which guides key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the skin, creating and supporting an optimal environment for cellular renewal — clean formulas, backed by science. Proceeds from the product line fund and support Professor Bader’s continued research and development of treatments that help reduce suffering for people who are affected by severe burns and wounds.”

The Eye Cream

“Representing the future of skincare, the product is housed in a 100% recyclable aluminum Nomad. The base is a ceramic, inert and non-polluting material to help minimize the planet’s precious resources. The display-worthy, mindfully-designed refillable container can be repurposed as an elegant vase for flowers, or smart containers for makeup brushes, pens, and other everyday items — an all-in-one innovation that dramatically diminishes the visible signs of aging, damage, and stress. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, under-eye puffiness and eliminates dark circles Increases elasticity and firmness around the eye area for a plump, youthful look. Moreso, it nourishes and provides much-needed hydration, for brighter skin with better bounce-back. Lastly, it protects against environmental stressors and helps to prevent future damage while boosting overall radiance for a refreshed, revitalized, well-rested appearance. The Eye Cream has a creamy, weightless texture, sinks in quickly and completely, for a residue-free burst of hydration.”

The Serum

“Representing the future of skincare, the product is housed in a 100% recyclable aluminum Nomad and glass base. The box insert is made from renewable plant fibers. The display-worthy, mindfully-designed refillable container can also be repurposed as an elegant vase for flowers, or smart containers for makeup brushes, pens, and other everyday items. It contains a fast-absorbing concentrate designed to support total complexion correction, hydration and renewal — for skin that looks and feels healthier, more youthful and radiant. Formulated with clean super-hydrators, The Serum helps with dehydration, stress, signs of aging, discoloration, and environmental damage.”

Both products launched on September 21, 2021. Recently, Augustinus Bader also released a haircare line. Find the entire collection at AugustinusBader.com.

