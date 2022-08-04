Laurel Belfiore, owner and founder of AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the launch of their new LaseMD Ultra laser, and a promotion she’s running during the month of August.

You’re always at the forefront of technology in this space. Tell me, what is your latest and greatest device?

“We’re so excited to finally announce our new LaseMD Ultra laser. It is a non-ablative fractional laser treatment. That means it uses gentle columns of heat to stimulate collagen growth without wounding the skin. It uses a powerful 1927 wavelength to treat hyperpigmentation, melasma, enlarged pores, acne scars, and age spots. Also, great news: LaseMD Ultra reverses hair loss when coupled with PRP plasma and KeraFactor. This process can stimulate hair restoration and growth.”

Who is a good candidate for this treatment?

Generally, everyone is a good candidate for this laser. The great thing is that it’s beneficial for all skin types and ages. LaseMD Ultra offers highly customized skin resurfacing to meet everyone’s needs. It can provide everything from mild resurfacing to a more aggressive approach, with minimal downtime. We can even treat you during the summer months! Most patients see significant improvement in the quality of their skin after three treatment sessions spaced apart at one-month intervals.”

How would someone get started to see if they are a good candidate?

“Consults are always free, and a great way to start. We offer consults Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They can call us to get scheduled for a free consult.”

During the month of August, all clients who commit to a series of three LaseMD Ultra laser treatments will get 25% off all their packages.

This segment is paid for by AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.