ATX White-Linen Night Outfit Ideas

Hearth and Soul is a gathering place and shopping experience where you can discover beautiful things for yourself, your home or someone special in your life. A curated collection of simple, modern and classic items, including top brands and artisan goods, will both warm your heart and feed your soul.

Owner, Susie Busch Transou stopped by the Studio 512 studio and featured three looks perfect for the 2nd Street District’s White-Linen Night happening this weekend. All looks can be purchased from Hearth and Soul.

Their floor plan is carefully designed to feature each room of the home; including the Women’s & Men’s Closets, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Bar, Pet Corner, Library, Bed & Bathroom, Patio and more.

August 17 is a jewelry making class. every wednesday is white claw wednesday, served from 1 to close and mondays, we have a story time for kids. The fitness and charity partners change monthly.

Give them a visit at 2727 Exposition Blvd, Austin, TX 78703