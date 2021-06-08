ATX Sliders: Small BitesWith Big Flavors!

When we think of Austin in the summertime here’s what comes to mind- swiming holes, picnic tables, live music and food trucks! This week, our Takeout Tuesday is ATX Sliders. They serve up gourmet beef, chicken and veggie sliders with fresh, all-natural ingredients at their food truck, which was started by Valentina’s Tex Mex co-founder, Michael Lerner, and Chef Carlos Cruz, former executive chef at Hilton Austin.

Photo Courtesy: ATX Sliders

They dropped off three of their sliders for Stephanie and Rosie to try out.

6th Street – Single beef slider with american cheese, pickles, lettuce, ketchup and mustard

The Armadillo – Crispy chicken breast slider with goat cheese and hot honey

The Barton Spring – Falafel, arugula, tomato jam, and shaved onions.

In addition to serving up good food, ATX Sliders is passionate about serving the local community. ATX Sliders will offer a custom “Slider of the Month” benefitting a local Austin-based nonprofit organization. With each purchase of the Slider of the Month, the team will then donate $2 to the monthly nonprofit partner.

The inaugural Slider of the Month for this June is the Green Chile Pork Slider which will benefit Austin Pets Alive! The Green Chile Pork Slider is made with a pork patty, provolone, hatch green chile, baby arugula, pickled onions and green chili aioli, and is available for just $6.

ATX Sliders will also host a special grand opening celebration taking place on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include free food, giveaways, family-friendly activities, live local music and more. Interested patrons are encouraged to follow along on social media for final details of the event.

ATX Sliders is located at 1320 South Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, just outside of Saxon Pub. Hours of operation today through Sunday, June 6, will be 4 p.m. to midnight. Beginning on Monday, June 7, hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday, as well as 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. ATX Sliders also offers catering for block parties, office events, birthdays and more.

To learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and make sure to visit the new website at ATXSliders.com.